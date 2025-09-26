$10, 000 MDCAT fees fixed for overseas Pakistanis under new admission policy

LAHORE – The Punjab government has approved the new admission policy for both public and private medical and dental colleges in the province.

The decision was made during a special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, where key health-related decisions were taken.

MDCAT Mandatory for Medical Admissions

As per the new policy, it has been made mandatory for students to pass the MDCAT (Medical and Dental College Admission Test) in order to secure admission to public medical colleges.

MDCAT Fee for Overseas Pakistanis’ Children

In a move aimed at supporting overseas Pakistanis, the government has also set a fee of $10,000 for children of overseas Pakistanis taking the MDCAT.

What the Policy Further Says

For private medical colleges, candidates listed in the admission list will be required to submit one-third of the tuition fee to the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

Once the final merit list for private medical and dental colleges is announced, UHS will transfer the collected fees to the respective institutions.

Students will be required to pay the remaining fees directly to the respective private medical and dental colleges once the final merit list is released.

In addition to these decisions, the meeting also discussed the introduction of mandatory post-graduate training at private hospitals, with an agreement to send trainee doctors for specialization based on the demand for specialists in relevant fields.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her delight over the success of the first angioplasty performed in Sahiwal and praised the launch of cardiac surgery services at the local cardiac center.

She also directed the authorities to establish a foolproof and transparent treatment protocol for patients at the Ablation Center at Mayo Hospital.