Lahore-based three more social media influencers booked by NCCIA

LAHORE – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered three cases against well-known social media influencers Iqra Kanwal, Nadeem Mubarak, and Hasnain Shah on charges of promoting illegal online trading applications.

The NCCIA officials said that the accused were summoned three times for questioning but deliberately avoided appearing before investigators.

The agency stated that the influencers lured citizens into investing in unlawful trading apps by offering false promises of high returns.

Sources said special teams have been formed for their immediate arrest. The cases were filed on suspicion of defrauding the public and engaging in unauthorized financial activities.

Cybercrime experts said that the NCCIA has stepped up monitoring of influencers’ online activities following a rise in such fraudulent schemes.

The agency reiterated its commitment to protecting citizens from financial scams, warning that no leniency would be shown towards those deceiving the public through social media.

This development comes amid an intensified nationwide crackdown against cybercrime, with authorities vowing strict action against individuals involved in online fraud.