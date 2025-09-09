Suzuki Cultus 5-Year Installment Plan in Pakistan September 2025

KARACHI – Suzuki cars continue to see steady demand in Pakistan, but price tags are now at record highs, making affordability a challenge for many buyers, with Cultus costing over four million.

After the government’s recent tax reforms, including an increase in the sales tax from 12.5% to 18% and the introduction of the NEV (New Enhanced Value) Levy on automobile sales, the prices of Suzuki Cultus variants have risen noticeably.

Cultus Price in Pakistan 2025

Variant Old Price New Price Increase Cultus VXR 4,049,000 4,089,490 40,490 Cultus VXL 4,316,000 4,359,160 43,160 Cultus AGS 4,546,000 4,591,460 45,460

With the cheapest Cultus now crossing the Rs. 4 million mark, buyers are turning to long-term installment plans to make purchases more manageable. Suzuki has introduced five-year (60-month) financing options for all major Cultus variants.

Cultus Installments 2025

Cultus VXR Upgraded Version

Price: Rs. 4,089,490

Security Deposit (30%): Rs. 1,226,847

Processing Fee: Rs. 3,100

Total Upfront: Rs. 1,229,947

Monthly Payment (60 months): Rs. 68,188

Cultus VXL Upgraded Version

Price: Rs. 4,359,160

Security Deposit (30%): Rs. 1,307,748

Processing Fee: Rs. 3,100

Total Upfront: Rs. 1,310,848

Monthly Payment (60 months): Rs. 72,648

Cultus VXL-AGS Upgraded Version

Price: Rs. 4,591,460

Security Deposit (30%): Rs. 1,377,438

Processing Fee: Rs. 3,100

Total Upfront: Rs. 1,380,538

Monthly Payment (60 months): Rs. 76,561

THESE INSTALLMENT PLANS ARE WITH MEEZAN BANK, CHECK PRICES WITH OTHER LENDERS TO COMPARE RATES

The new installment schemes aim to ease the burden for buyers amid the rising cost of cars in Pakistan. However, industry analysts warn that high taxes and levies could continue to push car prices upward in the coming months.