Suzuki Cultus 5-Year Installment Plan in Pakistan September 2025

KARACHI – Suzuki cars continue to see steady demand in Pakistan, but price tags are now at record highs, making affordability a challenge for many buyers, with Cultus costing over four million.
After the government’s recent tax reforms, including an increase in the sales tax from 12.5% to 18% and the introduction of the NEV (New Enhanced Value) Levy on automobile sales, the prices of Suzuki Cultus variants have risen noticeably.
Cultus Price in Pakistan 2025
|Variant
|Old Price
|New Price
|Increase
|Cultus VXR
|4,049,000
|4,089,490
|40,490
|Cultus VXL
|4,316,000
|4,359,160
|43,160
|Cultus AGS
|4,546,000
|4,591,460
|45,460
With the cheapest Cultus now crossing the Rs. 4 million mark, buyers are turning to long-term installment plans to make purchases more manageable. Suzuki has introduced five-year (60-month) financing options for all major Cultus variants.
Cultus Installments 2025
Cultus VXR Upgraded Version
-
Price: Rs. 4,089,490
-
Security Deposit (30%): Rs. 1,226,847
-
Processing Fee: Rs. 3,100
-
Total Upfront: Rs. 1,229,947
-
Monthly Payment (60 months): Rs. 68,188
Cultus VXL Upgraded Version
-
Price: Rs. 4,359,160
-
Security Deposit (30%): Rs. 1,307,748
-
Processing Fee: Rs. 3,100
-
Total Upfront: Rs. 1,310,848
-
Monthly Payment (60 months): Rs. 72,648
Cultus VXL-AGS Upgraded Version
-
Price: Rs. 4,591,460
-
Security Deposit (30%): Rs. 1,377,438
-
Processing Fee: Rs. 3,100
-
Total Upfront: Rs. 1,380,538
-
Monthly Payment (60 months): Rs. 76,561
THESE INSTALLMENT PLANS ARE WITH MEEZAN BANK, CHECK PRICES WITH OTHER LENDERS TO COMPARE RATES
The new installment schemes aim to ease the burden for buyers amid the rising cost of cars in Pakistan. However, industry analysts warn that high taxes and levies could continue to push car prices upward in the coming months.
