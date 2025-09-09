Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Suzuki Cultus 5-Year Installment Plan in Pakistan September 2025

Suzuki Cultus 5 Year Installment Plan In Pakistan September 2025

KARACHI – Suzuki cars continue to see steady demand in Pakistan, but price tags are now at record highs, making affordability a challenge for many buyers, with Cultus costing over four million.

After the government’s recent tax reforms, including an increase in the sales tax from 12.5% to 18% and the introduction of the NEV (New Enhanced Value) Levy on automobile sales, the prices of Suzuki Cultus variants have risen noticeably.

Cultus Price in Pakistan 2025

Variant Old Price  New Price Increase
Cultus VXR 4,049,000 4,089,490 40,490
Cultus VXL 4,316,000 4,359,160 43,160
Cultus AGS 4,546,000 4,591,460 45,460

With the cheapest Cultus now crossing the Rs. 4 million mark, buyers are turning to long-term installment plans to make purchases more manageable. Suzuki has introduced five-year (60-month) financing options for all major Cultus variants.

Cultus Installments 2025

Cultus VXR Upgraded Version

  • Price: Rs. 4,089,490

  • Security Deposit (30%): Rs. 1,226,847

  • Processing Fee: Rs. 3,100

  • Total Upfront: Rs. 1,229,947

  • Monthly Payment (60 months): Rs. 68,188

Cultus VXL Upgraded Version

  • Price: Rs. 4,359,160

  • Security Deposit (30%): Rs. 1,307,748

  • Processing Fee: Rs. 3,100

  • Total Upfront: Rs. 1,310,848

  • Monthly Payment (60 months): Rs. 72,648

Cultus VXL-AGS Upgraded Version

  • Price: Rs. 4,591,460

  • Security Deposit (30%): Rs. 1,377,438

  • Processing Fee: Rs. 3,100

  • Total Upfront: Rs. 1,380,538

  • Monthly Payment (60 months): Rs. 76,561

THESE INSTALLMENT PLANS ARE WITH MEEZAN BANK, CHECK PRICES WITH OTHER LENDERS TO COMPARE RATES

The new installment schemes aim to ease the burden for buyers amid the rising cost of cars in Pakistan. However, industry analysts warn that high taxes and levies could continue to push car prices upward in the coming months.

Suzuki Swift easy monthly installment plan unveiled in Pakistan

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer