Suzuki Cultus Fixed vs Residual Value installment plans with lowest rates

KARACHI – United Bank Limited (UBL) has unveiled a latest auto financing offer, allowing customers to own their dream Suzuki Cultus with convenient monthly installment plans.

The offer includes three popular variants of Suzuki Cultus: VXR, VXL, and AGS, all with flexible payment terms and a fixed markup rate of 14.50 percent.

UBL aims to make car ownership more accessible through quick processing, minimal documentation, and financing tenures ranging from 1 to 5 years. Customers can also benefit from a residual value option of up to 50 percent.

Suzuki Culuts Latest Prices

The price of Suzuki Cults VXR stands at Rs4,089,490 while the VXL variant is available for Rs4,359,160 and AGS variant for Rs4,591,460 as of July 2025.

Fixed Rate Installments with 14.5%

Under the fixed rate installment plan for Suzuki Cultus VXR, the buyer will deposit Rs1.22 million in wake of down payment with monthly installment standing at Rs67,353.

Similarly, the down payment for Suzuki Cultus VXL will be Rs1.394 million and monthly installment will be Rs69,743.

The down payment stands at Rs1.607 million for Suzuki Cultus AGS while the per month installment will be Rs70,219.

Residual Value Installments

Alternatively, customers can opt for the residual value installment plan, which reduces monthly payments by allowing a balloon payment at the end of the term:

The down payment will be same as for fixed rate installment plan for the Suzuki Cultus variants. However, following will be the monthly installments”

Suzuki Cultus VXR: Rs50,972/month

Suzuki Cultus VXL: Rs52,780/month

Suzuki Cultus AGS: Rs53,141/month

This option is ideal for those looking for lower monthly financial commitments while retaining ownership flexibility at the end of the term.