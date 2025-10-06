Suzuki, and Toyota Cars Latest Taxes for Filers and Non-Filers in Pakistan 2025 Update

KARACHI – Car buyers in Pakistan are facing further financial pressure as the government has revised the Withholding Tax (WHT) on vehicles. Under the new policy, WHT on Suzuki, Toyota and other brands will now be calculated based on the car’s net price instead of engine capacity, affecting non-filers the most.
The updated taxation system means non-filers could pay as much as 9% WHT on popular models like the Toyota Yaris and Corolla, while registered taxpayers (filers) continue to benefit from lower rates. Analysts warn that the move will increase the overall cost of owning a car and add to the challenges of already high vehicle prices in the country.
Following are revised WHT rates for Suzuki and Toyota vehicles in 2025.
Suzuki Alto Tax in Pakistan
|Variant
|Filer Tax
|Non-Filer Tax
|Alto VXR
|15,000
|45,000
|Alto VXR-AGS
|16,000
|47,000
|Alto VXL-AGS
|17,000
|50,000
Suzuki Every (2025)
|Variant
|Filer Tax)
|Non-Filer Tax
|Every VX
|15,000
|44,000
|Every VXR
|15,000
|44,000
Suzuki Cultus
|Variant
|Filer Tax
|Non-Filer Tax
|Cultus VXR
|41,000
|123,000
|Cultus VXL
|44,000
|131,000
|Cultus VXL-AGS
|46,000
|138,000
Suzuki Swift
|Variant
|Filer Tax
|Non-Filer Tax
|Swift GL
|67,000
|201,000
|Swift GL (CVT)
|69,000
|207,000
|Swift GLX (CVT)
|71,000
|214,000
|Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone
|71,000
|214,000
Toyota Yaris (2025)
|Variant
|Filer Tax
|Non-Filer Tax
|Yaris Sedan GLI MT 1.3
|90,000
|269,000
|Yaris Sedan ATIV MT 1.3
|95,000
|284,000
|Yaris Sedan GLI CVT 1.3
|95,000
|286,000
|Yaris Sedan ATIV CVT 1.3
|112,000
|336,000
|Yaris Sedan ATIV X CVT 1.5 Beige
|125,000
|375,000
|Yaris Sedan ATIV X CVT 1.5 Black
|126,000
|379,000