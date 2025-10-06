AGL76.08▲ 1.02 (0.01%)AIRLINK165.26▼ -2.02 (-0.01%)BOP34.46▲ 0.96 (0.03%)CNERGY8.79▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)DCL14.73▼ -0.43 (-0.03%)DFML32.23▼ -1.03 (-0.03%)DGKC251.6▼ -4.55 (-0.02%)FCCL60.2▼ -0.82 (-0.01%)FFL21.46▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)HUBC223.35▼ -3.5 (-0.02%)HUMNL14.83▼ -0.3 (-0.02%)KEL7.02▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)KOSM6.98▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)MLCF107.35▼ -1.56 (-0.01%)NBP215.92▼ -0.69 (0.00%)OGDC274.49▼ -3.43 (-0.01%)PAEL58.26▼ -1.04 (-0.02%)PIBTL15.69▲ 0.26 (0.02%)PPL202.72▲ 0.31 (0.00%)PRL38.08▼ -2.03 (-0.05%)PTC31.41▲ 2.2 (0.08%)SEARL120.95▲ 1.09 (0.01%)TELE8.81▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)TOMCL68.41▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)TPLP11.11▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)TREET28.77▲ 1 (0.04%)TRG73.21▼ -1.56 (-0.02%)UNITY25.03▼ -1.08 (-0.04%)WTL1.7▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
Monday, October 6, 2025

Suzuki And Toyota Cars Latest Taxes For Filers And Non Filers In Pakistan 2025 Update

KARACHI – Car buyers in Pakistan are facing further financial pressure as the government has revised the Withholding Tax (WHT) on vehicles. Under the new policy, WHT on Suzuki, Toyota and other brands will now be calculated based on the car’s net price instead of engine capacity, affecting non-filers the most.

The updated taxation system means non-filers could pay as much as 9% WHT on popular models like the Toyota Yaris and Corolla, while registered taxpayers (filers) continue to benefit from lower rates. Analysts warn that the move will increase the overall cost of owning a car and add to the challenges of already high vehicle prices in the country.

Following are revised WHT rates for Suzuki and Toyota vehicles in 2025.

Suzuki Alto Tax in Pakistan

Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax
Alto VXR 15,000 45,000
Alto VXR-AGS 16,000 47,000
Alto VXL-AGS 17,000 50,000

Suzuki Every (2025)

Variant Filer Tax) Non-Filer Tax
Every VX 15,000 44,000
Every VXR 15,000 44,000

Suzuki Cultus 

Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax
Cultus VXR 41,000 123,000
Cultus VXL 44,000 131,000
Cultus VXL-AGS 46,000 138,000

Suzuki Swift 

Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax
Swift GL 67,000 201,000
Swift GL (CVT) 69,000 207,000
Swift GLX (CVT) 71,000 214,000
Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone 71,000 214,000

Toyota Yaris (2025)

Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax
Yaris Sedan GLI MT 1.3 90,000 269,000
Yaris Sedan ATIV MT 1.3 95,000 284,000
Yaris Sedan GLI CVT 1.3 95,000 286,000
Yaris Sedan ATIV CVT 1.3 112,000 336,000
Yaris Sedan ATIV X CVT 1.5 Beige 125,000 375,000
Yaris Sedan ATIV X CVT 1.5 Black 126,000 379,000

