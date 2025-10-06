Muzaffarabad Agreement: Hallmark of wisdom

THE days of 3–4 October 2025 will be remembered in the political and strategic annals of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

The Memorandum of Understanding recently reached between the Government of Pakistan, the Joint Azad Jammu & Kashmir Action Committee (JAAC) and the Government of AJK is more than administrative reform. It is a milestone with constitutional, security, developmental and international implications — a compact that, if implemented in both letter and spirit, can restore public confidence, strengthen governance and recalibrate Pakistan’s domestic and diplomatic stance on Kashmir. A consensus forged in urgency — and seriousness: This agreement embodies popular resolve, organizational leadership and state responsibility. It aligns constitutional coherence, public welfare and development priorities as complementary rather than competing goals. The deal was achieved under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif through a high-profile committee chaired by former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf. The committee’s members — Senator Rana Sanaullah, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Engineer Amir Maqam, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and former AJK President Sardar Masood Khan — brought political diversity and administrative expertise. JAAC leaders Raja Amjad, Shaukat Nawaz Mir and Anjum Zaman Awan played decisive roles, reflecting maturity and awareness of public sentiment.

The defence forces: discreet, decisive and disciplined: Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir maintained close oversight. Though not at the table, under his leadership, military institutions ensured situational awareness, assessed implications for security and kept resources ready to assist civil authorities. This disciplined and measured posture highlighted the military’s broader national duty: to support civilian governance and sustain public order without eclipsing civilian authority. Political stewardship and international advocacy: Three-time Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif’s consistent emphasis on Kashmir as a national priority provided political continuity to this arrangement. Internationally, Sardar Masood Khan’s sustained advocacy strengthened Pakistan’s diplomatic narrative on Kashmir, adding moral and practical depth to the process.

Facing uncomfortable truths — and addressing root causes: The memorandum candidly acknowledges that many current challenges stem from the policies and administrative failures of past local governments. Honest diagnosis was indispensable. By framing the issues through the lenses of public security, national interest and constitutional responsibility, the committee took the first step in rebuilding trust. Yet diagnosis must lead to transparent investigation, strict timelines and enforceable implementation so that commitments translate into equitable, lasting reform. What the agreement promises — concrete deliverables: The memorandum outlines tangible measures for AJK’s development:(i) Health: MRI and CT scanners for all districts; completion of operation theatres and nurseries in tehsil hospitals under ADP financing, (ii) Energy and infrastructure: PKR 10 billion for strengthening AJK’s power network, feasibility studies for the Kehori/Kamsir and Chaplani tunnels and finalization of Mirpur International Airport’s plan within the current fiscal year, (iii) Governance: A 20-member limit on the AJK cabinet; departmental mergers and accountability frameworks aligned with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) norms, (iv) Justice and redress: Judicial inquiries by High Court judges into violent incidents; compensation and job opportunities for victims’ families and PKR 1 million medical assistance for the injured, (v) Education and merit: New educational boards for Muzaffarabad and Poonch; all boards to be linked with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad; admissions to follow open-merit principles. (vi) Development: New water supply schemes, bridge construction, protection of displaced colonies’ property rights, a transport policy review and targeted tax relief. These benchmarks will be judged not by announcements but by consistent, measurable delivery and safeguards against regression. The international dimension — propaganda and responsibility: India predictably sought to exploit the unrest to malign Pakistan internationally. Such propaganda underscores the need for Pakistani institutions — political, military and civic — to uphold transparency and rule-based action. JAAC’s leadership deserves credit for prioritizing national interest and displaying restraint when public emotions ran high. Transparency, civic engagement and the long road to healing: For this agreement to endure beyond headlines, three essentials stand out: transparency in implementation, robust public communication and civic participation.

A compact to be honoured in letter and spirit: This memorandum is an opportunity to show that Pakistan’s democratic, political and security institutions can collaboratively address complex provincial challenges. It represents a compact among the people of AJK, the federal government, JAAC and the armed forces — one grounded in shared responsibility. Its success will depend not merely on adherence to the letter but on fidelity to the spirit. If implemented with transparency, urgency and moral seriousness, this accord could become a model of cooperative governance in a sensitive region. If neglected, the lessons of 3–4 October 2025 will linger as a warning. The nation owes it to the victims and to future generations to ensure this compact becomes more than a document — a true pathway to justice, stability and sustainable development.

—The writer is a Supreme Court lawyer and former member & Chairman Standing Committee of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council. Islamabad

