LAHORE – Suzuki Alto, one of the most-selling passenger cars with below 1000cc engine capacity in Pakistan, has registered a significant increase of 92 percent in August 2023 on month-on-month basis.

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has released a report on sales of vehicles in the outgoing two months (July-August). The increase in Alto’s sales helped Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company, which suffered in past several months due to import restriction and rupee devaluation, register recovery in its sales.

Pak Suzuki sales surged by 75% in August 2023, and Alto has major contribution to it. As many as 2, 679 units of Suzuki Alto were sold last month compared to 1,440 vehicles in July.

The company overall sold 4,268 units last month against 2,444 in July. It sold 2,769 units of Alto, 305 Suzuki Cultus, 359 Suzuki Wagon R, 506 units of Suzuki Swift, 166 units of Suzuki Bolan, and 163 units of Suzuki Ravi during the said period.

The PAMA report shows car sales increased in August 23 by 49% selling 7,579 vehicles against 5,092 units in July 2023.

However, the situation is other way around when it comes to year-to-year (YoY) sales. The car sales declined by 36% during this period as compared to previous year.