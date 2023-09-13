LAHORE – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has recently approved a plan designed by the IT ministry regarding the launch of PayPal and Stripe in Pakistan and other measures for strengthening the technology sector.

IT Minister Dr Umar Saif shared the plan with the prime minister in a meeting held in Islamabad.

The plan includes enhancing IT exports by institutionalising dollar retention accounts, IT corporate debit cards to enable easy flow of money in and out of retention accounts, streamlining tax issues and training 200,000 IT professionals to add $5 Billion to IT exporters.

“Bring PayPal and Stripe to Pakistan and establish co-working spaces for 500,000 freelancers to increase their potential to an additional $3 Billion per year,” Saif announced in a social media post.

The plan also includes the launch of Starlink in Pakistan to improve connectivity throughout the country.

