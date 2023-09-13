ISLAMABAD – A special court established under the Official Secrets Act on Wednesday approved another extension in judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi till September 26 in the cipher case.

Imran Khan has been detained in Attock jail since August 5 after he was convicted by a trial court in the Toshakhana case.

The sentence was later suspended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ordering the authorities to release the PTI chief from jail. Following the judgment, the Federal Investigation Agency took him into custody in the cipher case after registering a case against him the Official Secrets Act.

The FIA arrested Shah Mahmooq Qureshi in same case on August 19 from his residence in Islamabad.

Special Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the cipher case at Attock jail as the law ministry has issued a notification in this regard to maintain public order.

As the hearing was resumed, the prosecution asked the court to extend the remand of the PTI chief in the case. The PTI lawyers opposed it, calling Khan’s detention unnecessary.

After hearing arguments, the judge extended the remand till Sept 26.

The judge heard a plea filed by the FIA seeking extension in remand of Qureshi in court. The PTI vice president was brought to court in handcuffs. The judge also approved extension in his remand.

Imran Khan Booked in Missing Cipher Case

Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency lodged another case against the former premier for allegedly losing the US cipher.

The anti-terrorism wing of the FIA booked PTI Chairman Imran Khan for losing US cipher, which the firebrand politician which long held up as evidence of his claim that Washington orchestrated his ouster.