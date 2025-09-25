Suzuki Alto Latest Five years Installment Plans 2025

Suzuki Alto saw a back-to-back price hikes post new government taxes, but the hatchback continue to dominate the local automotive market.

With tax revisions, the ex-factory price of a new Suzuki Alto remained around Rs2.9 million while top-of-the-line Alto VXL AGS Upgraded is around Rs. 3,326,446.

Alto Price in Pakistan

Variant Price Alto VXR 2,994,861 Alto VXR-AGS 3,166,480 Alto VXL-AGS 3,326,446

Alto VXR Installments

Detail Amount Price 2,994,861 Residual Value 30% Security Deposit 898,458 Processing Fee 3,100 Total Upfront 901,558 Tenure (Months) 60 Monthly Payment 46,140

Alto VXR-AGS

Detail Amount Price 3,166,480 Residual Value 30% Security Deposit 949,944 Processing Fee 3,100 Total Upfront 953,044 Tenure (Months) 60 Monthly Payment 55,756

Alto VXL-AGS

Detail Amount Price 3,326,446 Residual Value 30% Security Deposit 997,934 Processing Fee 3,100 Total Upfront 1,001,034 Tenure (Months) 48 Monthly Payment 55,756

Despite the rising costs, the Suzuki Alto’s popularity remains unmatched. Full-year data for 2024 showed the Alto commanding a record 33.6% share of the total market for locally produced light vehicles. The 660cc R-series engine is lauded for its economy, delivering a reported mileage of 16 to 18 KM/L in the city and up to 22 KM/L on the highway.

Alto is positioned in the budget-friendly segment, benefits from local assembly, and boasts a strong resale value and easy availability of parts.