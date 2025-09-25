Suzuki Alto Latest Five years Installment Plans 2025

Suzuki Alto saw a back-to-back price hikes post new government taxes, but the hatchback continue to dominate the local automotive market.
With tax revisions, the ex-factory price of a new Suzuki Alto remained around Rs2.9 million while top-of-the-line Alto VXL AGS Upgraded is around Rs. 3,326,446.
Alto Price in Pakistan
|Variant
|Price
|Alto VXR
|2,994,861
|Alto VXR-AGS
|3,166,480
|Alto VXL-AGS
|3,326,446
Alto VXR Installments
|Detail
|Amount
|Price
|2,994,861
|Residual Value
|30%
|Security Deposit
|898,458
|Processing Fee
|3,100
|Total Upfront
|901,558
|Tenure (Months)
|60
|Monthly Payment
|46,140
Alto VXR-AGS
|Detail
|Amount
|Price
|3,166,480
|Residual Value
|30%
|Security Deposit
|949,944
|Processing Fee
|3,100
|Total Upfront
|953,044
|Tenure (Months)
|60
|Monthly Payment
|55,756
Alto VXL-AGS
|Detail
|Amount
|Price
|3,326,446
|Residual Value
|30%
|Security Deposit
|997,934
|Processing Fee
|3,100
|Total Upfront
|1,001,034
|Tenure (Months)
|48
|Monthly Payment
|55,756
Despite the rising costs, the Suzuki Alto’s popularity remains unmatched. Full-year data for 2024 showed the Alto commanding a record 33.6% share of the total market for locally produced light vehicles. The 660cc R-series engine is lauded for its economy, delivering a reported mileage of 16 to 18 KM/L in the city and up to 22 KM/L on the highway.
Alto is positioned in the budget-friendly segment, benefits from local assembly, and boasts a strong resale value and easy availability of parts.