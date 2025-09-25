AGL70.95▼ -0.25 (0.00%)AIRLINK159.67▲ 1.81 (0.01%)BOP26.68▲ 1.79 (0.07%)CNERGY8.85▲ 0.24 (0.03%)DCL15.12▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML34.44▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)DGKC253▼ -1.3 (-0.01%)FCCL58.62▲ 0.12 (0.00%)FFL21.66▲ 0.13 (0.01%)HUBC229.36▲ 13.67 (0.06%)HUMNL16.53▲ 0.17 (0.01%)KEL7.38▲ 0.26 (0.04%)KOSM7.57▲ 0.11 (0.01%)MLCF107.48▲ 0 (0.00%)NBP189.39▲ 3.17 (0.02%)OGDC277.88▼ -4.98 (-0.02%)PAEL54.37▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL14.21▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)PPL203.31▲ 2.79 (0.01%)PRL36.85▲ 0.43 (0.01%)PTC25.68▼ -0.49 (-0.02%)SEARL117.75▲ 0.99 (0.01%)TELE9.03▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TOMCL66.42▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)TPLP11.87▲ 0.27 (0.02%)TREET27.29▲ 0.2 (0.01%)TRG77.67▼ -1.01 (-0.01%)UNITY27.91▼ -0.11 (0.00%)WTL1.76▲ 0.19 (0.12%)
Thursday, September 25, 2025

Suzuki Alto Latest Five years Installment Plans 2025

Suzuki Alto saw a back-to-back price hikes post new government taxes, but the hatchback continue to dominate the local automotive market.

With tax revisions, the ex-factory price of a new Suzuki Alto remained around Rs2.9 million while top-of-the-line Alto VXL AGS Upgraded is around Rs. 3,326,446.

Alto Price in Pakistan

Variant Price
Alto VXR 2,994,861
Alto VXR-AGS 3,166,480
Alto VXL-AGS 3,326,446

Alto VXR Installments  

Detail Amount
Price 2,994,861
Residual Value 30%
Security Deposit 898,458
Processing Fee 3,100
Total Upfront 901,558
Tenure (Months) 60
Monthly Payment 46,140

Alto VXR-AGS

Detail Amount
Price 3,166,480
Residual Value 30%
Security Deposit 949,944
Processing Fee 3,100
Total Upfront 953,044
Tenure (Months) 60
Monthly Payment 55,756

Alto VXL-AGS

Detail Amount
Price 3,326,446
Residual Value 30%
Security Deposit 997,934
Processing Fee 3,100
Total Upfront 1,001,034
Tenure (Months) 48
Monthly Payment 55,756

Despite the rising costs, the Suzuki Alto’s popularity remains unmatched. Full-year data for 2024 showed the Alto commanding a record 33.6% share of the total market for locally produced light vehicles. The 660cc R-series engine is lauded for its economy, delivering a reported mileage of 16 to 18 KM/L in the city and up to 22 KM/L on the highway.

Good News For Alto Buyers As Govt Drops Sales Tax Surge On Small Cars

Alto is positioned in the budget-friendly segment, benefits from local assembly, and boasts a strong resale value and easy availability of parts.

Suzuki Alto for sale in Lahore September 2025

