Pakistan secure Asia Cup Final Spot against India after stunning victory over Bangladesh

DUBAI – Pakistan booked their spot in the Asia Cup final, marking their first appearance in a multi-nation tournament decider in three years. A historic showdown awaits this Sunday as Pakistan and India face each other in their first-ever Asia Cup final, continuing a streak of three consecutive weekends of high-stakes encounters between the two rivals.

Pakistan’s triumph over Bangladesh in the Super Four stage was powered by an exceptional all-round performance from Shaheen Afridi. Afridi’s crucial runs and match-turning spell with the ball set the tone for the 11-run victory.

In a commanding bowling display, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf took three wickets apiece to defend Pakistan’s modest total of 136 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh struggled in their chase, finishing at 124/9 despite a valiant 30-run effort by Shamim Hossain. Shaheen struck early by dismissing Parvez Hossain Emon for a duck in the opening over.

With this win, Pakistan now faces India in what promises to be a thrilling final, as both teams aim for Asia Cup glory.

Bangladeshi right-arm fast bowler Taskin Ahmed ripped through Pakistan’s batting line-up with a brilliant 3/28, propelling his side to dominate the Super Four clash of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh’s skipper, Jaker Ali made a bold call to field first and it backfired spectacularly on Green Shirts. The visitors’ innings crumbled from the start as in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan (4) and struggling Saim Ayub (0) were sent back in the first two overs, leaving Pakistan floundering at 5/2.

Salman Ali Agha and Fakhar Zaman attempted to rebuild, but Rishad Hossain struck twice in quick succession, removing Fakhar and Hussain Talat (3) to leave Pakistan in shambles at 33/4 in 8.1 overs.

A brief resistance from Agha and wicketkeeper Haris brought only fleeting relief, as Mustafizur Rahman dismissed the captain for 19 off 23 balls, leaving Pakistan at 49/5. Pakistan’s gamble to promote Shaheen Shah Afridi yielded a short-lived spark; Afridi smashed two sixes but fell to Taskin in the 14th over.

The lone fightback came from Haris and Mohammad Nawaz, stitching a 38-run stand for the seventh wicket. Haris top-scored with a gutsy 31 off 23 deliveries, featuring three fours and a six, before being caught and bowled by Mahedi Hasan. Nawaz added a quickfire 25 off 15 balls but was brilliantly caught by Parvez Hossain Emon off Taskin.

Taskin Ahmed was the undeniable star of the day, claiming 3/28 in his four overs. Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain chipped in with two wickets each, while Mustafizur Rahman picked up one more, ensuring Pakistan never recovered.

With this fiery bowling performance, Bangladesh have sent a stern warning to their Asia Cup rivals as they eye a strong run in the Super Four stage.

Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali chose to field first in do-or-die Super Four showdown with Pakistan at ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025. With a spot in Sunday’s blockbuster final against India on the line, every ball in this clash promises drama.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Squads

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (c & wk), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

In 25 past T20I encounters, Men in Green outclassed Tigers with 20 wins, while Bangladesh managed just five. This year, the pendulum has swung wildly, Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 in Lahore, only for the Tigers to bite back 2-1 in Mirpur. Tonight, there’s no room for mistakes.

Sahibzada Farhan is Pakistan’s shining star with 156 runs, the tournament’s top scorer, but rest of the batting has crumbled under pressure. Fakhar Zaman is desperate for a big knock, Saim Ayub has three ducks in five games, and skipper Salman Ali Agha is averaging just 11. Still, the bowling attack — Shaheen Afridi’s fire, Haris Rauf’s pace, and Abrar Ahmed’s guile keeps Pakistan dangerous.

Missing injured leader Liton Das, the Tigers are banking on Mustafizur Rahman’s magic and Rishad Hossain’s spin, while the batting charge rests with Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, and Jaker Ali.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha fired up his camp before the match: “Nawaz is gifted, Talat is reliable, and Abrar is our clutch man. And our fielding coach Shane McDermott? He’s our rock star!”

This is not just another match. It’s Pakistan fighting for a dream final against India and Bangladesh fighting for history.

