Pakistan Railways has announced 5 per cent increase in fares of all passenger/cargo trains from September 19 after the recent hike in petroleum prices.

As per the notification issued on Monday, fares have been increased by 5pc for all mail/express, intercity, saloons and parcel except short lead passenger, shuttle trains with effect from September 19.

Director IT has been asked to implement increase in fares on advance reservation.

Divisional Superintendents have been asked to implement the updated fare table available at Pakistan Railways website.

The fares have been raised to absorb the impact of recent surge in prices of petroleum products for the second time since August 2023.

During August, the fares for all trains were enhanced by 10pc.