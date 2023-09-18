Cement prices in Pakistan are under pressure in the wake of the depreciation of the local currency and amid record inflation.

The prices of the key binder is soaring due in the wake of high energy costs, changes in raw material prices, and surge in construction activity.

The construction sector plays crucial role in Pakistan’s economic growth, and increases in prices develop in the near future and their potential impact on the construction landscape.

In northern regions, cement bags remained available at the price of Rs1,208, with a 0.16pc bump higher than the previous week’s Rs1,206. In the south, prices followed a similar trend, with an average of Rs1,168 per bag.

Cement Price in Pakistan 2023