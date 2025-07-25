Suzuki Alto Installment Plans in Pakistan starting at Rs37,000 per Month (July 2025)

ISLAMABAD – Car prices in Pakistan are currently at all-time high after new Taxes post Budget, making it hard for many to afford new four wheelers. The recent offers are however allowing people to get cars like Alto with new easy and affordable installment plans.

As Alto prices surpasses over 3million, you can now get behind the wheel of a brand-new Suzuki Alto with monthly installments starting as low as just 37,000. UBL rolled out exciting auto financing campaign, “Grab the Wheel of Savings,” aimed at making the popular Suzuki Alto more accessible for customers across Pakistan.

Alto Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025

Suzuki Alto VXR

Detail Amount Price of Vehicle 2,994,861 Down Payment 898,458 Financing Amount 2,096,403 Fixed Installment @14.50% 49,325 Residual Value Installment 37,328

Suzuki Alto VXR AGS

Detail Amount Price of Vehicle 3,166,480 Down Payment 949,944 Financing Amount 2,216,536 Fixed Installment @14.50% 52,151 Residual Value Installment 39,467

Suzuki Alto VXL AGS

Detail Amount Price of Vehicle 3,326,446 Down Payment 997,934 Financing Amount 2,328,512 Fixed Installment @14.50% 54,786 Residual Value Installment 41,461

The process involves quick approvals and minimal documentation, allowing customers to get started without the hassle of complex paperwork — typically just requiring essential documents like a CNIC, proof of income, and bank statements.

Another highlight of offer is residual value-based financing with up to 50% balloon payment. This means a significant portion of the vehicle’s cost (up to 50%) is deferred to the end of the financing term. As a result, customers enjoy lower monthly installments during the financing period. At the end of the term, they can choose to pay off the remaining balloon amount, refinance it, or potentially return the vehicle depending on the agreement. This structure provides both financial ease and flexibility in car ownership.