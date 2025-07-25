Suzuki Alto Installment Plans in Pakistan starting at Rs37,000 per Month (July 2025)

ISLAMABAD – Car prices in Pakistan are currently at all-time high after new Taxes post Budget, making it hard for many to afford new four wheelers. The recent offers are however allowing people to get cars like Alto with new easy and affordable installment plans.
As Alto prices surpasses over 3million, you can now get behind the wheel of a brand-new Suzuki Alto with monthly installments starting as low as just 37,000. UBL rolled out exciting auto financing campaign, “Grab the Wheel of Savings,” aimed at making the popular Suzuki Alto more accessible for customers across Pakistan.
Alto Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025
Suzuki Alto VXR
|Detail
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|2,994,861
|Down Payment
|898,458
|Financing Amount
|2,096,403
|Fixed Installment @14.50%
|49,325
|Residual Value Installment
|37,328
Suzuki Alto VXR AGS
|Detail
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|3,166,480
|Down Payment
|949,944
|Financing Amount
|2,216,536
|Fixed Installment @14.50%
|52,151
|Residual Value Installment
|39,467
Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
|Detail
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|3,326,446
|Down Payment
|997,934
|Financing Amount
|2,328,512
|Fixed Installment @14.50%
|54,786
|Residual Value Installment
|41,461
The process involves quick approvals and minimal documentation, allowing customers to get started without the hassle of complex paperwork — typically just requiring essential documents like a CNIC, proof of income, and bank statements.
Another highlight of offer is residual value-based financing with up to 50% balloon payment. This means a significant portion of the vehicle’s cost (up to 50%) is deferred to the end of the financing term. As a result, customers enjoy lower monthly installments during the financing period. At the end of the term, they can choose to pay off the remaining balloon amount, refinance it, or potentially return the vehicle depending on the agreement. This structure provides both financial ease and flexibility in car ownership.
