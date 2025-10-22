Suzuki Alto, Cultus and Swift Installment Plans October 2025

Car prices continue to remain at all-time high, and people are looking for easy Installment Plans to upgrade their rides. Despite soaring prices, there are flexible installment plans for Alto, Swift, and Cultus making car ownership easier for Pakistanis.

Alto offers great fuel efficiency of 18–22 km/litre and modern features like AC, power windows, and dual airbags. Swift, equipped with a 1.2L DualJet engine and CVT transmission, delivers sporty performance with a 14–18 km/l fuel average and premium features such as push start, touchscreen display, and multiple airbags.

Both cars can now be purchased through easy monthly installments with low down payments and financing terms up to 5 years, available through leading banks across Pakistan. Customers can apply online to learn more about the latest installment offers and eligibility criteria.

Suzuki Alto Installments in Pakistan

Year Installments EMI Insurance Total 1 12 50,806 3,369 54,176 2 12 50,806 2,995 53,801 3 12 50,806 2,620 53,427 4 12 50,806 2,246 53,052 5 12 50,806 1,872 52,678 6 12 50,806 1,497 52,304 7 12 50,806 0 50,806

Suzuki Cultus Installments in Pakistan

Year Installments EMI Insurance Total 1 12 73,951 4,904 78,855 2 12 73,951 4,359 78,310 3 12 73,951 3,814 77,765 4 12 73,951 3,269 77,220 5 12 73,951 2,724 76,675 6 12 73,951 2,180 76,131 7 12 73,951 0 73,951