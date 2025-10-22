KARACHI – Gold prices moved up over 60pc this year, prompting buying frenzy across Pakistan and in global markets. As gold remains safe haven amid uncertainty, investors must proceed carefully.

As of October 2025, central banks, financial institutions, and even masses all poured money into gold. But experts warn as buying or selling gold without caution could cost you thousands.

Investors are no longer limited to jewelry and coins. Digital gold, gold funds, and gold bonds are making waves as they offer same benefits as physical gold without the risks of storage, theft, or wear-and-tear. As physical gold remains popular in Pakistan, resale profits may not match your expectations.

Guide to Buy Gold

Before you loose your money in gold market, you need to know that not all gold is 24-karat pure and old jewelry was made using often 18–21 karats, mixed with other metals. Experts urge buyers to check hallmarks, request certification, and verify weight and price per gram before making a purchase. in the authenticity of their gold.

From making charges (5–25% of the total price) to taxes and refining fees, selling your gold can be trickier than buying it. Jewelry resale is based on weight alone, meaning expensive craftsmanship or embedded gems won’t fetch extra money.

Gold prices are on roller coaster ride amid inflation, currency depreciation, and global demand. Sellers who wait for market peaks could maximize profits, while panic selling during dips may lead to huge losses.

Those familiar with trend advises keeping all receipts, purity certificates, and hallmarks. This ensures you avoid unnecessary deductions and get fair market value when selling. Lost your receipt? Demand a written statement from your buyer with weight, karat, and price.

Whether selling jewelry, gold bars, or antique coins, work with certified dealers. Avoid un-real offers as they often come with risks. Make sure to know how your gold’s value was calculated and any deductions applied.

As gold is sadfe haven, make sure to get all basic knowledge before making investment. Know the purity, the market rate, and always deal with trusted sources.