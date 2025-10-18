Suzuki Swift Gl Cvt Easy 3 Year Installment Plan Unveiled In Pakistan

LAHORE – The all-new Suzuki Swift speaks performance, style and dynamism from every angle, design stands out, making it a perfect choice for car lovers in Pakistan.

Its new sporty design is sharp and attractive, and accentuated by the honeycomb Grill, alloy wheels, DRL and adjustable automatic LED projector headlamps.

A 1.2 liter petrol Engine enhanced by VVT technology delivers more power and fuel efficiency.

Continuously variable transmission (CVT) gives more control and the choice of engaging sports mode for a faster, powerful overall response.

Suzuki Swift GL CVT Easy Installment Plan

The popular Suzuki Swift GL CVT is now being offered with an attractive installment plan, making it more accessible for buyers.

Priced at Rs4,560,000, the plan requires an equity or security deposit of 40%, amounting to Rs1,824,000.

Additional charges include a withholding tax of Rs68,400 for filers and processing fees of Rs15,660. The first-year insurance premium is set at Rs114,000.

Buyers can enjoy monthly payments of Rs104,823 over a period of three years. The total down payment, including all upfront costs, comes to Rs2,023,060.

This installment scheme provides a flexible and affordable way for customers to own the stylish and efficient Suzuki Swift GL CVT without paying the full price upfront.