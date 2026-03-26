Supply chain attacks emerge as major threat for businesses

Supply chain attacks have emerged as a top threat for businesses, with every third organisation hit by such an attack over the past year.

Kaspersky’s recent study has identified the lack of qualified IT security workers and the need for global organisations to prioritise various security tasks to mitigate the risk of supply chain and trusted relationship attacks.

One of the key barriers to reducing supply chain and trusted relationship risks is the lack of a qualified workforce. Among other primary obstacles, respondents noted the need to juggle multiple cybersecurity priorities. This reflects the fact that security teams are stretched across too many tasks at once, which might leave supply chain threats unaddressed.

Beyond resource constraints, respondents also point to structural issues: 39% say their contracts lack clear IT security obligations for contractors. Further, 32% note that non-IT security staff often do not fully understand these risks.

Globally, an overwhelming 85% of businesses admit their organisations need to upgrade protection against supply chain and trusted relationship risks, with only 15% of enterprises considering their current security measures effective.

At the same time, the results of the survey showed that current mitigation practices for third-party risks remain fragmented, with no way of protection getting more than 40% of current adopters. Even the most common protective measure, two-factor authentication, is used by only 38% of respondents.

In addition, only 35% of organisations conduct regular reviews of contractors’ cybersecurity postures. As a result, nearly two-thirds of businesses lack ongoing visibility into the security of their partners, leaving them exposed to evolving vulnerabilities across their ecosystems.

The companies already experiencing supply chain and trusted relationship attacks tend to adopt stronger security habits. Those hit by supply chain incidents are more likely to request penetration test results (56%), while victims of trusted relationship breaches prioritise checks on compliance with industry standards (56%) and their contractors’ own supply chain policies (53%).

Overstretched and understaffed security teams needed to prioritise urgent tasks over long-term resilience priorities, said Sergey Soldatov, Head of Security Operations Centre at Kaspersky, adding that such organisations are left exposed to threats that can move silently through their provider ecosystem.

”Supply chain security should become a shared, enforceable responsibility across the entire business network,” he stated.