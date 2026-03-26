Pollen Count in Islamabad Today – Thursday, March 26, 2026

Pollen concentrations remained high in Islamabad’s various sectors, posing health hazards for citizens with respiratory conditions.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was recorded 4,804 per cubic meter of air on Thursday.

The total pollen count in the G-6 sector was 1,729, and in the E-8 sector, 1,579. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 1,010.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, the Paper Mulberry has the highest pollen count, at 4,655 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 55 (high), Grasses 32 (high), Alternaria 49 (low), Pines 13 (low), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Experts have advised necessary precautionary measures, such as wearing masks while going outdoors, to avoid complications. They advised extra care for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.