Suparco launches Pakistan’s First Hyperspectral Satellite from a Chinese center

Pakistan on Sunday launched its first Hyperspectral Satellite (HS-1) from a Chinese launch centre, the country’s space agency said, describing it as “a breakthrough achievement”.

Hyperspectral imaging is a type of advanced camera technology used in satellites to study the Earth and space. Unlike regular satellite cameras that capture only a few colours (like red, green, and blue), hyperspectral cameras capture hundreds of very narrow colour bands. This means they can detect tiny differences in light that the human eye, or even normal satellites, can’t see.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) said, “The nation’s space agency today announced a breakthrough achievement with the successful launch of Pakistan’s first Hyperspectral Satellite (HS-1) from China.”

Detailing the function of the satellite, the statement said, “HS-1 satellite is engineered to capture ultra-precise hyperspectral imagery across hundreds of narrow spectral bands, offering unprecedented resolution for the analysis of land, vegetation, water, and urban features.”

“The cutting-edge technology is set to fundamentally transform Pakistan’s capacity in precision agriculture, rigorous environmental monitoring, urban planning, and proactive disaster management,” it said.

“HS-1 will empower the nation to precisely map crop vitality, soil moisture, and water quality, while rigorously tracking deforestation, pollution, and glacial melt.”

It added that the satellite will “enhance early warning systems and post-disaster assessments for catastrophic events like floods and landslides, especially across the northern regions”.

Per the agency, the satellite is also expected to aid “development initiatives such as CPEC by preemptively identifying geo-hazard risks and guiding sustainable infrastructure development”.

Chairman Suparco, Muhammad Yousaf Khan, “expressed profound gratitude for the Government of Pakistan’s support in bringing this pivotal national project to fruition”, the statement quoted him as saying.

“The data from the Hyperspectral Satellite is poised to revolutionise agricultural productivity, bolster climate resilience, and enable optimised management of the country’s vital natural resources.”

Underscoring the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and China in space science, the space agency continued: “The mission reflects the ever-growing strategic partnership and deep-rooted friendship between the two nations, who continue to cooperate in advancing peaceful space exploration and harnessing its benefits for socioeconomic development.”

“HS-1’s successful integration into Pakistan’s expanding space fleet marks a decisive step toward solidifying space technology excellence and reinforces Suparco’s vital role in driving national socioeconomic growth through innovative space applications.”