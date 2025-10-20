Why Hume says every thought needs a receipt

Ryna Alvi

In an age where ideas are shared faster than they are examined, Hume’s philosophy reminds us that every thought demands evidence — not from the world, but from within ourselves.

Every now and then, I have an idea so profound that I briefly consider becoming a qualified philosopher. Then I remember David Hume, who would, in his distinct nonchalant manner, ask: “And what impression did that come from?”, at which point, most of my ideas vanish into thin air, effectively repressing my aspirations.

I am not, however, alone in my frequent misapprehensions. Modern thinking is full of unexamined ideas, predominantly stemming from our media consumption. Content makers confidently declare that drinking moon-charged water enhances your aura’s frequency, which, if you think about it, has no basis in any impression other than dehydration. Yet you needn’t scroll far in the comments to find people advocating for this theory in wonderment.

The sudden self-consciousness that I too might hold “true” beliefs that could sound equally absurd to someone else naturally slithered its way into me. I began to wonder if there was any way to be certain that the opinions I held had a concrete base beneath them. Here, David Hume proved to be quite resourceful. In his intentionally prolonged sentence, utilizing an impressive yet painful ratio of em dashes to semi colons; he managed to answer my enquiry rather elegantly.

He begins by informing us that all the perceptions of the human mind resolve themselves into two distinct kinds, which he calls impressions and ideas. What separates these two are the degrees of force and liveliness with which they strike upon the mind. By the term impression, he means all of our livelier perceptions, forming from what we see, hear, feel and consequently love, hate or desire. For instance, the searing sting of your coffee when it’s too hot or the faint anxiety before an exam, those are impressions. They exist in real-time and are impossible to deny.

But ideas are different. They are the faint afterimages of these experiences which linger once the original sensation has passed. When we think about something we once saw, heard or felt, we are simply replaying a dimmer version of that initial impression. So, while an impression is like standing under the sun, an idea is like remembering the warmth of it later. For instance, Trump might recall a handshake from years ago and, through the faint echo of memory, transform it into a lifelong alliance.

This brings us to the concept of imagination. Hume believes that to form monsters and to join incongruous shapes and appearances, costs the imagination no more trouble than to conceive the most natural and familiar objects. While our body may be confined to this planet, our thought can in an instant transport us into the most distant regions of the universe. What never was seen or heard of (Democratic Islamic republic of Pakistan) can still be conceived. You imagine an idea by combining two impressions afforded us by the senses and experience. In this case, you combine your impression of Pakistan in all its glory with the impression of Denmark and its institutions.

He then expresses himself in philosophical language and says; “all our ideas or more feeble perceptions are copies of our impressions or more lively ones”. To prove this, we must analyze our thoughts or ideas. Wewill find that they resolve themselves into such simple ideas as were copied from a precedent feeling or sentiment. Even those ideas which seem to be out of this word are found, upon a nearer scrutiny to be derived from it. We can do this for every thought that occurs to us and we will always fine that every idea which we examine is copied from a similar impression. Take, for instance, the thought “money can buy happiness.” Upon scrutiny, you realize this idea likely stems from past impressions of fleeting pleasure; a new purchase, a vacation, a meal, that your mind generalizes into a broader belief. Strip away those sensory moments, and the abstract idea collapses into thin air.

Thus, we find that all ideas, especially abstract ones are naturally faint and our mind has a slender hold of them. They are apt to be confounded with other resembling ideas and when we have often employed any term, we are apt to imagine it has a determinate idea associated with it. On the contrary, all impressions (sensations) are strong and vivid. It is not easy to fall into any error with regard to them.

But he’s insistent that though our imagination is flexible, still works only with materials borrowed from experience. We can rearrange, blend or exaggerate what we’ve already experienced but we can’t invent a truly new “raw element” out of nothing. Consequently, the only things we cannot conceive are those that contradict themselves logically like a square circle or a cage escaping your dreams. Those ideas imply an absolute contradiction so they are beyond the power of thought itself.

And so, Hume’s deceptively simple method emerges as the ultimate intellectual audit. Whenever we find ourselves too confident in an opinion, he advises we pause and ask: from what impression is this derived? If the idea cannot be traced back to an actual experience, then it’s likely just a well-dressed illusion.

Now, this doesn’t mean that an idea born outside my own experience must be false; the point is that without some connection to any human impression, it becomes unintelligible. Truth can exist independently of me, but comprehension cannot. Without impressions, we may repeat truths like parrots, but we will never understand them. What fascinates me is that these logical fallacies often happen when we’re in pursuit to sound poetic. “Triangles secretly envy circles”. It’s grammatically sound and arguably faintly poetic, but it corresponds to no impression. I haven’t, and I’m assuming no one else has felt or observed any envy in geometry.

So, when I fact-check my own ideas, it isn’t to discredit what others say, but to ensure that what I believe isn’t just borrowed vocabulary. The next time I’m convinced I’ve discovered a new universal truth about human nature, I try to recall the exact impression that inspired it, and more often than not, it turns out to be either an Instagram reel or a late-night conversation with sleep hazing my rationale. Hume, I suspect, would have smiled knowingly and told me to sleep it off.