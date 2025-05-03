Sunil Gavaskar echoes extremist rhetoric, says Pakistan should not play in Asia Cup 2025

Former Indian captain and renowned commentator Sunil Gavaskar has come under criticism for adopting a hard line stance against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam incident by echoing the rhetoric of extremist voices.

“After the Pahalgam incident, I don’t see Pakistan participating in the Asia Cup 2025. I don’t think they will be included in the tournament,” said Gavaskar in a recent interview.

Commenting on the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, Gavaskar noted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) typically acts in accordance with government directives. “Given the current situation, I don’t believe things will be any different for the Asia Cup,” he added.

Gavaskar also pointed out that while India and Sri Lanka are co-hosts of the tournament, “If the situation does not improve, I cannot see Pakistan being part of the Asia Cup.”

The former cricketer went further to suggest that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) could even be dissolved, and that India could instead invite teams like Hong Kong or the United Arab Emirates for a tri-nation or four-nation series.

“I don’t know exactly what will happen or how this will end,” Gavaskar stated, “but everything depends on the next two months and how relations between the two countries develop,”.

Meanwhile, the final schedule and venues for the Asia Cup 2025 have yet to be confirmed.

Ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India have cast doubt over the tournament’s future, with former Indian cricketers’ inflammatory statements further complicating the issue.

It may be mentioned here that like the Champions Trophy and Women’s World Cup, the Asia Cup is expected to be played under a hybrid model as the Pakistani team is not scheduled to tour India.