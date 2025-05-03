India’s lies won’t go unanswered: Pakistan’s UK envoy slams False Flag in Pahalgam

LONDON – Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr Faisal strongly condemned “false flag operation” by India in the Pahalgam region of Indian-occupeied Kashmir.

As tensions continue unabated between Islamabaad and New Delhi, Faisal have interview with international media outlets, in which he accused New Delhi of fabricating accusations without presenting any credible evidence and warned of a firm response if tensions escalate.

“India’s accusations are entirely baseless and without any evidence,” Dr. Faisal stated. “If India takes any retaliatory action over this manufactured incident, it will receive a strong reply — just like in 2019.”

He further emphasized that Pakistan has right to defend its sovereignty and will respond decisively to any aggression.

Addressing ongoing Kashmir dispute, High Commissioner reiterated Pakistan’s long-standing position, calling for resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions. “Kashmir is a disputed territory, and a resolution is necessary according to UN resolutions,” he said, accusing India of failing to fulfill its international obligations.

“Any decision regarding Kashmir must reflect the will of its people,” he added.

Dr. Faisal also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stating that the country does not seek conflict but prefers a diplomatic solution. “We do not want war; we advocate for a peaceful resolution and dialogue based on evidence.”

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the region, following reports from Indian media alleging Pakistan’s involvement in a purported terror plot in Pahalgam. Pakistan has consistently denied such accusations, branding them as attempts to deflect attention from internal unrest and the situation in Kashmir.