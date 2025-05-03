Pakistan bans IPL 2025 broadcast in response to India’s PSL X ban

ISLAMABAD – In a reciprocal move following India’s blackout of the Pakistan Super League (PSL X), Pakistan has imposed a ban on the live broadcast and streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) within the country.

The decision comes after Indian sports streaming platform FanCode suspended PSL coverage in India in response to the recent Pahalgam incident.

The platform removed all PSL-related content including match highlights and videos, and halted live broadcasts of the tournament.

Other major Indian broadcasters, including Sony Sports Network and Cricbuzz had also previously pulled PSL 2025 content from their platforms.

In retaliation, Pakistani authorities have now blocked IPL coverage in the country. This means that, as in India with the PSL, viewers in Pakistan will no longer be able to access IPL matches through local apps or television channels.

Until now, the IPL matches had been available to Pakistani audiences via various digital platforms and satellite TV networks. The sudden suspension marks a significant step in the growing tension between the two neighboring countries, which has spilled over into the sporting arena.

The escalating political and diplomatic rift between India and Pakistan—fueled further by the fallout from the Pahalgam incident—has not only impacted bilateral cricket ties but also the broader regional cricketing landscape, with events like the Asia Cup 2025 facing uncertainty.

With both the nations now restricting each other’s premier domestic leagues, the concerns have been raised within cricketing circles over the increasing politicization of sport and its implications for the fans’ engagement and regional cooperation.