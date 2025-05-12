Summer Vacations 2025 in Punjab Schedule

LAHORE – The most awaited time of the year for school students is finally here and now schedule for Summer Vacations has been finalised, with holidays starting from starting of June 2025.

As students are looking to enjoy longest break in the academic year, School Education Department announced schedule for summer vacations across all public and private schools. Summer holidays will start from June 1, 2025 Sunday and continue till August 9, 2025 Saturday.

Summer Vacations 2025 Punjab

Events Date(s) Start of Vacations June 1, 2025 End of Vacations August 9, 2025

The decision was taken in light of rising temperatures and ongoing climate concerns. Authorities have indicated that if temperatures rise abnormally in the coming days, holidays may commence a week earlier to protect students, teachers, and school staff from the harsh weather.

“This decision has been made prioritizing the health and safety of children and educators. Extreme heat can severely impact the learning environment and overall well-being,” a department spokesperson said.

Summer H0lidays 2025

Experts have continuously warned about the escalating impacts of global warming. Pakistan, in particular, is identified as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change. Shifting weather patterns and increased frequency of natural disasters have prompted education and health departments to take proactive measures.

Parents are advised to stay updated through official channels in case of any early changes to the schedule.