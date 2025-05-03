Summer holidays 2025 in Pakistan’s Punjab: Most likely start date

Summer holidays in Punjab schools are observed every year in order to keep the students and staff safe LAHORE – from the intense heat in the summer season.

The summer vacation usually begin in early June and last until mid-August. During this break, students enjoy a well-deserved rest from studies and exams.

Families often travel to cooler areas or spend time together at home. Many children take part in summer camps, learning skills like art, sports, and computers. It’s also a time for students to catch up on reading and prepare for the next academic year.

Summer holidays offer a refreshing pause for both students and teachers across Punjab.

Summer Holidays 2025 Start Date

Around a week ago, the provincial School Education Department of Punjab has decided to announce early summer vacation, starting from June 1, 2025, due to rising temperatures.

Secretary of School Education, Khalid Nazir Wattoo, told media that if the weather intensifies further, the current schedule may be reconsidered.

He explained that if there is an unusual rise in temperature, the holidays could begin a week earlier. He said the decision has been made keeping in view the health and well-being of parents, students, and teachers, as extreme heat can affect children’s academic activities, he added.

As the heatwave has subdued with predictions of rains by the Met Office, it is most likely that the summer holidays 2025 would begin from June 1 and continue till August 15.

However, a decision to further extend the summer break will be taken after reviewing the weather situation in August.