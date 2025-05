Silver also saw a decline, with the price of one tola (11.66 grams) falling by 17 rupees to settle at 3,400 rupees per tola.

The global gold market has also witnessed a significant decrease, with the price of gold falling by 104 dollars per ounce, bringing it to 3,221 dollars.

This dramatic drop in prices is being attributed to fluctuations in global commodity markets, with investors closely monitoring the situation to assess its long-term impact.