Bundu Khan, Fazal Sweets, Ice Land among 102 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 102 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different areas of Lahore on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 30 buildings in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 43 in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan-e-Ravi and on Canal Bank Road, and 29 on Wahdat Road and in Subzazar Housing Scheme during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Bundu Khan Sweets & Bakers, Fazal Sweets, Risen Cash & Carry, Servis outlet, Baby Hub, Abdullah Mall, Ice Land, Supreme Pharmacy, Shifa Medical Centre, The Candour School, Stem Academy, food points, workshops, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

Staff Report

