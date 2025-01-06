Sukkur barrage to shut for 15 days for annual maintenance

Sukkur Barrage, Pakistan’s largest irrigation system, will remain closed for 15 days from January 6th to 20th for its annual renovation and cleaning. Authorities confirmed that all seven off-taking canals from the barrage will be affected during this period, as part of routine maintenance to ensure the long-term functionality of the structure.

Aziz Memon, the in-charge of the Sukkur Barrage control room, stated that the renovation work would begin as the water level drops, providing a suitable opportunity for annual cleaning and structural repairs. “All gates of the barrage have been opened, and this will allow us to carry out necessary maintenance work,” Memon added. The closure will also impact the supply of drinking water, as the canals provide essential water to the city of Sukkur.

Local authorities have advised citizens to store water in advance to avoid any inconvenience during the maintenance period. Additionally, arrangements for alternative water supply have been suggested to ensure uninterrupted access to drinking water for the residents. The Sukkur Barrage, which has 66 gates, was inaugurated by the British Viceroy of India, Lord Wellington, on January 13, 1932. The foundation stone of the barrage was laid by George Lloyd, the Governor of Bombay, in October 1923. The barrage comprises seven off-taking canals: three on the right bank of the Indus River (Dadu Canal, Rice Canal.