Dense smog has been continued gripping Bahawalpur on Saturday but the action against little drivers and vehicles without number plates is yet to be taken. Like that other districts of Punjab province, Bahawalpur is among the regions which have been facing heavy smog for last few days. At night between Friday and Saturday and on Saturday morning, Bahawalpur continued receiving heavy smog with bad smell which has been affecting the health of people. People have been complaining of itching in eyes and throat besides difficulty in sighing.

It is noticed that hundreds of little drivers aged between eight years to 15 years used to run motorcycles on city roads in Bahawalpur. It is also mentioned here that a large number of vehicles without number plates including cars and motorcycles which could be estimated to be thousands in number used to run on roads in Bahawalpur.