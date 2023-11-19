The repatriation of illegally staying foreigners from different parts of the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, continues, the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said. According to the data of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department, 2,18,482 people have gone through Torkham.

Likewise, 3263 foreign refugees were returned back to their homeland from Angoor Ada, Department of Home Affairs, said. Similarly, foreigners have been transferred to their homeland from the Khar Lachi border, home and Tribal Affairs Department said.

A total of 222,164 people have gone to their homeland since September 17, Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.