Strategic reckoning: Perspectives on deterrence and escalation post-Pahalgam – May 2025” launched

India’s constant belligerent posture and hostile stance towards its neighbours including Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have put peace and stability at stake prompting them to reconsider their policies.

These views were expressed by speakers at the launch of an edited volume titled “Strategic Reckoning: Perspectives on Deterrence and Escalation Post-Pahalgam – May 2025” organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in collaboration with the Center for Security Strategy and Policy Research (CSSPR) here Tuesday.

The high-profile event brought together diplomats, experts, scholars, journalists, senior officials and students. Information Minister AttaullahTarar was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Tarar commended the publication as an essential resource for understanding the May 2025 military clash between Pakistan and India. “I commend IRS, CSSPR, and the distinguished contributors of this volume for producing such a timely and thoughtful work on a subject of immense importance for our region. Strategic Reckoning is not just an academic contribution but a vital reflection on one of the most dangerous crises South Asia has faced in recent history,” he remarked.

Ambassador JauharSaleem, President IRS highlighted India’s coercive stance that has weakened regional institutions such as SAARC, which could have become a vehicle for fostering regional cooperation and prosperity, but for India’s hubris and hegemonic designs. He cautioned that India’s quest for strategic dominance risks diplomatic isolation and long-term setbacks to its own interests.

Adviser, National Command Authority (NCA), Lt. Gen. Khalid Ahmed Kidwai emphasized Pakistan’s tri-services’ readiness, operational proficiency, and the establishment of the Army Rocket Force Command as evidence of a credible deterrence posture. He underscored India’s military shortcomings, Pakistan’s measured response, and the broader geopolitical implications, concluding that Pakistan had successfully restored deterrence and strategic equilibrium through coordinated tri-service operations.

Former President of AJK Ambassador Masood Khan identified the Pahalgam attack as a critical flashpoint, highlighting the enduring centrality of the Kashmir dispute to regional instability. He warned that neglecting Kashmiri grievances would perpetuate recurring crises.

Dr. Rabia Akhtar, the editor, characterized the May 2025 crisis as a perilous destabilization of deterrence, where India sought to impose a ‘new normal’ of pre-emptive strikes. She argued that this behavior must instead be recognized as a ‘new abnormal,’ deviating from established crisis management practices under nuclear conditions. She underscored Pakistan’s calibrated retaliation as an exemplar of responsible deterrence in contrast to India’s imprudent adventurism, cautioning against normalizing brinkmanship.

Edited by DrRabiaAkhtar, the volume provides a comprehensive analysis of the May 2025 crisis—widely regarded as one of the most dangerous confrontations in South Asia in decades. The contributors examine the fragility of deterrence, the risks posed by compressed escalation timelines, and the catastrophic consequences narrowly averted.