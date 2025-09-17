Indus torrents swell Sukkur Barrage, impact riverine areas

A powerful flood surge from Guddu on Tuesday reached Sukkur Barrage, where authorities reported a high flood and strong currents in the Indus River.

The floodwaters have hit riverine (katcha) areas in Kashmore and Shikarpur, while also striking protective embankments in Khairpur. Cotton and other crops in the riverine belt have been submerged.

At Sukkur, the famous Sadhu Bela temple, located midstream in the Indus River, has been closed to visitors after its steps and boating platform went underwater.

In Larkana, the rising flow at the Moria Loop Bund has inundated more villages, bringing the total number of affected settlements to 30.

Local residents have refused to move to safer areas despite the worsening conditions.

Meanwhile, malaria and skin diseases have started spreading among displaced families in the katcha areas near the Sehwan protective embankment.

Meanwhile, torrents have forced the closure of the M-5 Motorway from Multan to Jhangra Interchange, with authorities confirming that two lanes were submerged near the Chenab River. A Motorway spokesperson said traffic would not resume until the water recedes. In Muzaffargarh’s Alipur tehsil, the Army, Navy, and Rescue 1122 teams are jointly conducting operations as the death toll reached nine. Officials fear casualties could rise further once floodwaters subside. Several people remain missing.

At the Sutlej River’s Empress Bridge, water levels have slightly dropped, but the flood is still categorised as moderate. In Bahawalpur and Uchh Sharif, hundreds of villages remain submerged. Meanwhile, Bahawalnagar’s Mouza Jodah has witnessed extensive destruction, with homes and crops washed away, leaving residents in distress.

The water inflow at Guddu Barrage, has been recorded 6,24,094 cusecs which has reduced by 14,000 cusecs. The water outflow at Guddu Barrage recorded, 594,936 cusecs.