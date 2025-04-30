Step-by-step UK visit visa guide 2025: Documents checklist, eligibility rules & fee info

LAHORE – Visiting the United Kingdom (UK) is a top choice for many Pakistanis as the country is not only home to iconic landmarks like the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, and Big Ben, but also offers rich cultural, educational, and historical experiences.

Whether you’re planning a vacation, visiting friends or family, attending a business meeting, or exploring educational institutions for future studies, a short-term visit to the UK can be rewarding and increase your exposure.

For Pakistanis, it also offers an opportunity to experience one of the world’s most diverse societies, with diverse communities from South Asia and around the globe.

Moreover, the UK’s museums, galleries, and natural landscapes make it an attractive destination for travelers of all interests. With convenient flight connections, a large Pakistani diaspora, and numerous accommodation options, planning a UK visit is more accessible than ever.

This guide provides an official and updated overview of how Pakistani citizens can apply for a UK Standard Visitor Visa, including the documents needed, the application steps, visa fees, and other critical pieces of information.

Documents Required For UK Visit Visa

Before applying, gather all the necessary documents for the visa which is a crucial step. The UK government has also clarified that wherever possible, digital images should be taken of original documents instead of copies to get the Visit Visa.

The documents are very crucial for UK Visit Visa and they will support your application and demonstrate that you meet the UK’s visitor visa requirements. Following are the documents required:

A valid Pakistani passport with at least one blank page.

Bank statements or other financial documents proving you can support yourself during your stay. The bank statement should also highlight the origin of the funds held. It is advised that six months of bank statement should be submitted with your visa application. The official UK government also mentions that the applicant may also provide payslips, tax returns, or evidence of assets to further support their financial standing. Moreover, proof of earnings, such as a letter from your employer confirming employment details (start date of employment, salary, role, company contact details) can also be submitted

Evidence of ties to Pakistan, such as employment letters, family documents, or property ownership.

Travel details, including planned dates of travel and return.

If you are being sponsored by someone in the UK then, the host (sponsor) should be a legal resident or citizen of the UK and should have enough funds to support your stay

An invitation letter from your UK host, if you are attending any special event. If you are involved with any paid engagement in the UK, an invitation letter from a relevant UK-based organisation is needed. The organisation could be a Higher Education institution, an organisation in the creative arts or entertainment industries, a sports organisation, agent or broadcaster, a research organisation, an aviation training organisation regulated by the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority etc.

Translations of any documents not in English or Welsh must be certified so that it can be independently verified by the Home Office. Each translation must contain confirmation from the translator that it is an accurate translation of the original document, the date of translation, the translator’s full name and signature and the contact details of the translator. The applicant does not not need to provide multiple copies of the same documents if they are applying as a family or group at the same time.

Previous travel history (visas, entry/exit stamps), if available. Copies of previous passports can also be submitted if they bear exit/entry stamps.

For applicants under 18, a written consent letter from parents/guardians and proof of proper travel arrangements is also required.

It is to be mentioned that the UK government has specifically highlighted that following documents are NOT required as part of the visa.

Bank statements or letters issued more than 1 year before the date of application

Credit card statements

Driving licence

Educational certificates that are not listed as required for your visa

Evidence of car ownership

Personal photographs

Notarial certificates

Business cards

Hotel bookings

Flight bookings (unless transiting)

Photocopies of bank cards

Certificates relating to leisure activities, for example sports trophies

Travel insurance

Sponsor’s utility bills

Sponsor’s council tax bills

To explore more about any document or find more clarity regarding your own situation, one should consult the official website : https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/visitor-visa-guide-to-supporting-documents

Step-by-Step Application Process

There is no visa-free agreement with the UK and so Pakistani citizens must obtain a visa to visit the UK.

After gathering the required documents, the applicant should navigate to the official UK visa application portal (https://www.gov.uk/standard-visitor/apply-standard-visitor-visa) and fill out the online application form for a Standard Visitor Visa.

Once you have completed the application form, the next step is to pay the fee for the visit visa. This can be done through standard bank cards available in Pakistan.

The next step is to book and attend appointment at your nearest UK visa application centre (VAC) in Pakistan. VFS Global serves as the visa application centre and they are located in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. A premium Visa Application Centre is also available in Mirpur. You should also bring all supporting documents to the visa application centre and should get done with the bio-metrics at the centre where your photo would also be taken.

Once you visit the application centre and submit the documents, you should wait for the decision on your application. As far as the processing time is concerned, it is typically up to 3 weeks.

UK Visit Visa Fee

As of April 2025, the UK visitor visa fees are as listed below against different duration:

– 6-month standard visitor visa: £127

– 2-year long-term visa: £475

– 5-year long-term visa: £848

– 10-year long-term visa: £1,059

These fees must be paid online at the time of application and can easily be paid through bank cards available in Pakistan.

Key Points to Remember

Before applying for the UK Visit Visa, keep the following points in mind.

You can apply up to 3 months before your travel date

You must not stay longer than 6 months per visit

Ensure your passport is valid for your entire stay

Pakistani applicants may need a tuberculosis (TB) test from an approved clinic if they are visiting the UK for more than 6 months

You cannot work or access public funds while on a visitor visa

Visa approval is not guaranteed and UK government reserves the right to deny visa even if all the documents are genuine and you have sufficient funds to support your stay

Children under 18 must show proof of parental consent and travel arrangements

The most important point to keep in mind is that this guide is being compiled with utmost care and after taking up to date details from the official website; however, there might be some minor changes based on your situation.

For this, the applicant must keep an eye on the e-mail address mentioned in the application form and keep checking the inbox and spam folder. The instructions received in the e-mail must be followed at every point from submitting the application to boarding the plane.

Processing Time

Once you’ve submitted your bio-metrics and documents, the standard processing time is 3 weeks for Pakistanis; however, times may vary based on application volume or missing documents.