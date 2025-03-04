Punjab Assembly opposition leader’s passport application refused in Lahore

LAHORE – A passport office in Lahore has declined to process an application for issuance of passport to Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar as his name has been placed on the Exit Control List.

Reports said the PTI lawmakers visited the passport office in Garden Town to obtain the travel document in lieu of lost passport.

However, the officials refused to process his application, citing travel ban imposed by the government on him.

The opposition leader of the Punjab Assembly was planning to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah in the holy month of Ramazan.

The development comes days after he announced releasing a white paper on the performance of the Punjab government, which is run by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

He had accused the government of misusing public funds for its own promotion. He said the funds are being used for uplifting of their public image.