AGL78.16▼ -1.83 (-0.02%)AIRLINK149.75▲ 1.63 (0.01%)BOP14.26▲ 0.03 (0.00%)CNERGY6.98▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL12.89▲ 0.34 (0.03%)DFML33.7▲ 0.28 (0.01%)DGKC188.61▲ 3.2 (0.02%)FCCL51.07▲ 0.25 (0.00%)FFL16.79▲ 0.11 (0.01%)HUBC162.85▼ -1.36 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.33▲ 0.56 (0.04%)KEL5.17▲ 0.19 (0.04%)KOSM6.75▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF95.86▲ 1.71 (0.02%)NBP149.03▲ 0.47 (0.00%)OGDC261.24▲ 0.91 (0.00%)PAEL46.83▲ 1.77 (0.04%)PIBTL12.16▲ 1.11 (0.10%)PPL177.54▲ 0.87 (0.00%)PRL30.39▼ -0.68 (-0.02%)PTC23.09▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)SEARL110.97▲ 2.87 (0.03%)TELE8.13▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TOMCL49.57▲ 4.51 (0.10%)TPLP10.35▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)TREET23.8▲ 0.19 (0.01%)TRG57.22▲ 1.34 (0.02%)UNITY28.52▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)WTL1.44▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
Thursday, August 28, 2025

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves increase by $18 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves reached $19,617.8 million as of August 22, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $14,274.3 million. Foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5,343.5 million as of August 22, 2025.

During the week ending August 22, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves jumped by $18 million to $14,274.3 million. Last week, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $13 million to $14,256.2 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $11 million to $14,243.2 million. Three weeks back, foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by $72 million to $14,231.9 million.

During the week ending July 25, SBP’s reserves decreased by $153 million to $14,303.9 million. A week earlier, SBP’s reserves decreased by $69 million to $14,456.6 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $14,525.6 million. Three weeks back, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,774 million to $14,502.2 million due to the receipt of official inflows.

Before that week, SBP’s reserves increased by $3,663 million to $12,727.8 million due to the receipt of GoP multilateral and commercial loans.

During the week ending June 20, 2025, SBP’s reserves dropped by $2,657 million to $9,064.5 million due to external debt repayments, mainly repayment of commercial borrowings. A week earlier, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $ 11,721.9 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $167 million to $11,675.6 million. Three weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $7 million to $11,508.8 million.

During the week ending May 23, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million to $11,516 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,043 million to $11,446.5 million. SBP received 2nd tranche of SDR 760 million ($1,023 million) from the IMF under the EFF program on May 13, 2025.

Before this week, SBP’s reserves increased by $71 million to $10,403.1 million. During the week ending May 02, 2025, the central bank’s reserves increased by $118 million to $10,332.5 million.  Before this week, SBP’s reserves increased by $9 million to $10,214.4 million.

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer