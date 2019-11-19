Start counting your days, Fazl warns Imran

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, addressing the party workers in Bannu on Tuesday, said that he was struggling for supremacy of constitution and democracy, adding that the days of the PTI government were numbered.

Addressing the gathering, he alleged that the government had no ideology and her only task was to abuse the opponents.

Fazal repeated his accusation of rigged polls saying the government was not acceptable to him at any cost adding the rulers were either incapable as they were working under an agenda of “destroying the country through crippling its economy”.

He said time for the PTI government was running out. “Your roots have been cut, you have been shaken, now count your days,” Fazal said while referring the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Maulana in his fiery address that was mainly confined to condemning the PTI government reiterated his charge that Imran received money from India and Israel.

The JUI supremo who had lost elections on both the seats he contested from his home constituencies DI khan in 2018 general elections, demanded holding fresh polls in the country.

Agencies add: Maulana Fazl said the incumbent rulers had no ideology of their own and “They cannot be allowed to rule by stealing votes… we have come out for Pakistan’s democracy and to shield its Constitution,” he remarked. “We did not go to Islamabad without any reason nor have we returned empty-handed,” he added.

The JUI-F chief said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘corruption rhetoric’ had failed as people within the ruling party were seeking the premier’s personal accountability.

Responding to PM Imran’s fiery speech on Monday, the firebrand cleric said he was ready to face off the former in the field.