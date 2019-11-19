People are tired of PM speeches

Staff reporter

Islamabad

People are tired of hearing the prime minister’s emotional speeches. He should worry about the country’s future, said Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI) chief Siraj ul Haq, on Tuesday. The JI chief reacted to Prime Minister Imran’s speech from the previous day in which he lashed out at opposition parties and labelled Fazl’s Azadi March a ‘circus’. “During the past 15 months the government has not been able to bring about change in any field,” said Siraj. “Where is the justice in filling the coffers by stealing food from people’s mouths?” The JI chief said that the government was unable to control inflation.