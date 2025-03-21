Greece extends visa relaxation for tourists from THIS country

ATHENS – Turkish nationals have been allowed another year to visit 12 Aegean islands for up to a week as Greece has extended a visa scheme in this regard.

Though the ties between the two countries are never warm, the latest development reflects a thaw in otherwise tense situation.

The agreement for on-arrival visas allowing Turks and their families to visit some Greek islands without having to apply for full access to the European Union’s passport-free travel zone was signed in December 2023; however, it has now been extended till April 2026.

Interestingly, Turks would also be allowed to visit islands including Patmos and Samothrace which is expected to increase the number of tourists; the number of visitors traveling to the Greek islands in 2024 increased by 93 percent compared to the last year.

The visa relaxation between the two countries was welcomed both by the citizens as well as European Commission to promote connections between the two nations.

Since the launch of scheme, over 100,000 visit visas have been issued for Turkish nationals for the islands of Rhodes, Kos, Samos, Lesbos, Chios, Leros, Symi, Lemnos, Kalymnos and Kastelorizo.

Athens and Ankara have been at odds regarding their maritime jurisdiction; however, both the countries agreed last year to explore possible talks aimed at demarcating their zones.

Like every other tourist destination, Greece also suffered a bow at the hands of social distancing protocols triggered by Covid-19; however, the country is now welcoming tourists in large numbers.

For instance, it managed to collect 21.7 billion euros in 2024 in terms of tourism revenue,a visible increase from 20.6 billion euros in 2023 as confirmed by the Bank of Greece.