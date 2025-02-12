AGL56.91▲ 5.17 (0.10%)AIRLINK190.01▼ -2 (-0.01%)BOP11.91▲ 1.08 (0.10%)CNERGY7.43▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL8.48▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML50.04▼ -1.77 (-0.03%)DGKC109▲ 0.05 (0.00%)FCCL38.43▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)FFL14.67▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)HUBC130.68▼ -1.25 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.4▼ -0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.46▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6.11▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF46.32▲ 1.25 (0.03%)NBP73.79▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)OGDC209.1▲ 0.91 (0.00%)PAEL40.91▲ 0.39 (0.01%)PIBTL7.94▼ -0.33 (-0.04%)PPL183.73▲ 3.32 (0.02%)PRL35.48▲ 1.06 (0.03%)PTC24.77▲ 2.09 (0.09%)SEARL103.38▼ -1.95 (-0.02%)TELE8.42▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.26▼ -0.69 (-0.02%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET21.09▼ -0.06 (0.00%)TRG67.58▲ 1.47 (0.02%)UNITY29.85▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)WTL1.55▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Yousaf School System among 80 illegal buildings sealed in Lahore

Yousaf School System Among 80 Illegal Buildings Sealed In Lahore
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) shut down 80 buildings during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees in different areas of Lahore on Wednesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 26 illegal commercial buildings in Shadman, Shah Jamal and Gulshan-e-Ravi, 29 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 25 in Gulberg and Garden Town.

The sealed premises include Yousaf School System, Lahore Literati, Lahore Leads University, Paradise Pharmacy, a marriage hall, a workshop, food outlets, shops, offices and other businesses.

Meanwhile, LDA teams demolished illegal buildings in the Railways Station Scheme. LDA team also demolished an under-construction marriage hall in Gujjarpura for violation of building bylaws.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises across Lahore.

Land worth tens of millions retrieved in Lahore’s Johar Town

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Lahore

Land worth tens of millions retrieved in Lahore’s Johar Town

  • Featured, Pakistan

Azerbaijan visa protector in Pakistan – Fees, process and other details

  • Featured, Pakistan

Update on security fee for new electricity connection in Pakistan

  • Lahore

Over 200 guests of Lahore wedding land in hospitals with food poisoning

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer