Yousaf School System among 80 illegal buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) shut down 80 buildings during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees in different areas of Lahore on Wednesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 26 illegal commercial buildings in Shadman, Shah Jamal and Gulshan-e-Ravi, 29 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 25 in Gulberg and Garden Town.

The sealed premises include Yousaf School System, Lahore Literati, Lahore Leads University, Paradise Pharmacy, a marriage hall, a workshop, food outlets, shops, offices and other businesses.

Meanwhile, LDA teams demolished illegal buildings in the Railways Station Scheme. LDA team also demolished an under-construction marriage hall in Gujjarpura for violation of building bylaws.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises across Lahore.