Illegal structures razed in Lahore’s Subzazar Housing Scheme

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved land worth millions during a grand operation against encroachments in different blocks of Subzazar Housing Scheme on Friday.

LDA enforcement squad and housing wing teams razed illegal huts and removed temporary and permanent encroachments during operations in D and F Blocks of Subzazar Housing Scheme.

LDA Director Housing-IV Yawar Bashir Virk supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement squad and housing wing teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, encroachments, and violations of building bylaws across Lahore.

He directed taking measures for stopping re-emergence of encroachments after the operations. He has also directed ensuring the safety of public properties in LDA’s housing schemes.

Star Grammar School among 69 buildings sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

