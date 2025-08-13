NA passes Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2024 amid opposition protest

LAHORE – National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2024 after suspending its routine agenda to expedite proceedings.

During the session presided over by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, JUI-F member Aliya Kamran questioned the sudden urgency behind the bill’s approval. The opposition opposed the bill and challenged the voice vote. Following a division, the majority of government members supported the bill, which was passed with 125 votes in favor and 45 against.

The opposition staged protests and raised slogans during the voting process. Earlier, the government had decided to make emergency amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act, and the Ministry of Interior’s bill was added to the agenda.

State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry defended the bill, saying that the security situation in the country resembles the conditions of 2012, with four major officers martyred in the past month. He stressed the necessity of the law to support security forces.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman criticized the bill, arguing that such laws have a historical precedent of misuse. He said terrorism is a global issue and Pakistan’s role has been mainly collaborative, noting that laws enacted during the Musharraf era, including anti-terror and NAB laws, have made every citizen a potential suspect. He added that under these laws, individuals are presumed guilty until proven innocent and highlighted cases where wrongful actions were taken in the name of security.

JUI-F submitted an amendment to refer the bill to the Council of Islamic Ideology. The amendment, presented by Aliya Kamran, was opposed by the government and rejected in a vote, receiving support from only 41 members. Following the rejection, JUI-F staged a walkout in protest.

The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2024 has now been approved and will remain in effect for three years.