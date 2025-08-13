Iran Ambassador Moghadam congratulates Pakistan on 78th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – Iran Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam on Wednesday extended warm greetings to Pakistan and its people on occasion of 78th Independence Day celebrations.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, the ambassador lauded the resilience, unity, and achievements of the Pakistani nation and highlighted the enduring friendship and cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

Iranian Ambassador that efforts by leaders and stakeholders on both sides have ushered in a new era of optimism and strengthened bilateral relations, emphasizing shared goals of peace and prosperity.

Ambassador Moghadam reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to further enhancng ties for the mutual benefit of both countries and expressed his best wishes for Pakistan’s continued peace, stability, and progress.

He concluded by wishing the people of Pakistan a happy 78th Independence Day.