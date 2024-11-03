Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to clinch Hong Kong Sixes title

HONG KONG – Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by three wickets in the final to clinch the Hong Kong International Sixes title on Sunday.

Earlier, in the first semi-final, Pakistan had defeated Australia by four wickets.

Batting first, Pakistan lost all six wickets on 72 in 5.2 overs. Muhammad Akhlaq was the top scorer, making 48. Dhananjaya Lakshan and Tharindu Rathnayake bagged two wickets each.

In reply, Sri Lanka achieved the target in five overs with three wickets in hand. Sandun Weerakkody was the highest scorer for the side with 34 runs.