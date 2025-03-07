MARCH 8 is observed as International Women’s Day.

Every year, this day raises important questions about whether we, as a society, treat women equally.

However, the commitment to gender equality remains largely unanswerable.

In our society, women continue to be victims of discrimination, often being treated like domestic animals, particularly in remote and rural areas where women are viewed as nothing more than household property.

Today, if society empowers women, the next generation of women will teach their daughters to be independent by pursuing higher education.

Women, often considered the softest creatures by Allah, deserve respect and dignity from the opposite gender.

When treated with kindness and respect, they will feel more liberty and freedom in their homes.

Education is the only weapon that can elevate women to a progressive society.

However, basic needs for women, including education, are still out of reach in many parts of our society.

Education is the key to women’s independence.

It not only lightens their burden on their families but also contributes to societal progress.

As the saying goes, “If a man is educated, the whole home is educated.

But if a woman is educated, the whole family is educated.

” This quote encourages women to pursue education, as it benefits not only them but also their entire family.

Aga Khan III once urged his community that if a couple has two children—a girl and a boy—and they can only educate one, they should choose the girl.

He believed that when a girl pursues education, the entire family benefits.

A boy may survive by taking any menial job, but for a woman, education is an asset that must be provided to her.

If women today are left behind, it is largely due to the lack of education.

As a result, many women are treated like animals in their homes and are often labeled as ignorant.

If society calls women ignorant, then men are equally responsible for their lack of access to education.

Our society must recognize the value of education for women, as it is the only way to elevate them to a progressive and prosperous life.

This not only prevents future generations of women from becoming dependent but also educates the younger generation about the importance of empowering women.

To truly celebrate International Women’s Day, we must commit to empowering women through education.

This is the responsibility of every individual, now and in the future, to ensure that women are provided with the tools they need to succeed in society.

—The writer contributing columnist, based in Ghotki.

