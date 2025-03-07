Veins of prosperity

PAKISTAN stands on the brink of an economic transformation, thanks to strategic investments by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in Balochistan.

These investments, particularly in the Reko Diq copper and gold mining project and the establishment of an oil refinery, signify a crucial step toward economic stability and regional development.

However, a hostile propaganda campaign fueled by anti-Pakistan elements seeks to undermine this progress by spreading misinformation and discouraging foreign investment.

The Reko Diq mining project is one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold reserves, with estimated resources of 5.9 billion tonnes of ore containing 41.5 million ounces of gold.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in Reko Diq brings $540 million in much-needed foreign direct investment, divided into two phases: an initial $330 million for a 10% stake and an additional $210 million for a further 5%.

This not only strengthens Balochistan’s economy but also boosts investor confidence in Pakistan’s mining sector.

The ownership structure ensures that Pakistan benefits directly, with Barrick Gold holding 50%, while the Pakistani federal government and Balochistan’s provincial government share the remaining 50%.

The project is expected to generate approximately $74 billion over its 37-year lifespan, offering unparalleled economic benefits.

Furthermore, it will create thousands of jobs, enhance infrastructure and contribute to skills development, uplifting the local population.

Saudi Aramco’s plan to invest $10 billion in an oil refinery in Balochistan marks another milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward economic resilience.

With a refining capacity of up to 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day, this project aims to reduce Pakistan’s reliance on imported refined petroleum products.

Originally proposed for Gwadar, alternative sites such as Hub near Karachi are also under consideration, ensuring optimal operational efficiency.

This refinery will not only enhance Pakistan’s energy security but also create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

The project will bolster industrial development, improve infrastructure, and attract further foreign investment.

Strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, it represents a major step in advancing bilateral cooperation and securing long-term economic benefits for Balochistan and the entire country.

Despite the clear benefits, anti-Pakistan elements, particularly the Indian intelligence agency RAW and other hostile entities, have launched a smear campaign to undermine Saudi investment in Pakistan.

Their goal is to sow discord between Pakistan and its allies, particularly Saudi Arabia, and to prevent Balochistan from realizing its full economic potential.

Enemies of Pakistan are leveraging social media and international lobbying efforts to distort facts and dissuade investors.

They attempt to compare these projects to past failures, despite the improved governance, transparency, and direct economic benefits to Balochistan.

By blocking these projects, these hostile elements aim to keep the region underdeveloped, which ultimately serves Indian interests by keeping Pakistan economically unstable.

By embracing Saudi investment and ensuring its smooth execution, Pakistan can unlock its vast natural resources and achieve sustainable economic growth.

This is not just an investment in infrastructure and industry; it is an investment in Pakistan’s future, paving the way for prosperity and regional stability.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Rawalpindi.

([email protected])