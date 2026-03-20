Special advisory warns of rising narcotics use in private parties during Eid holidays

LAHORE – Drug Advisory Training Hub on Friday issued an advisory warning about an increasing trend of drug use and supply in secret private parties during the Eid holidays.

Consultant on anti-narcotics campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said while issuing the advisory that parents should remain vigilant and ensure that their children are not involved in drug consumption or the sale of narcotics.

He said that the trend of secret dance parties is on the rise in Lahore, where participants reportedly use substances such as STC and ecstasy tablets to enhance their experience.

According to him, drug consumption typically increases by 20 to 25 percent during Eid holidays compared to routine days. He said commonly used substances at such gatherings include alcohol, hashish, crystal meth (ice), STC, LSD, cocaine, and weed.

He further stated that private Eid reunion parties are often organized at farmhouses and various locations in areas including Defence, Bahria Town, Burki Road, Raiwind Road, and Bedian Road, as well as in different housing societies.

He cautioned that young individuals should avoid getting involved in drug use out of curiosity or peer pressure, adding that the use of adulterated and chemically mixed narcotics at such gatherings can be life-threatening. He warned that excessive consumption or overdose may lead to fatal consequences.

It may be mentioned here that every year, speical dance parties and gatherings are held to mark the Eid holidays–the moments when many youths are targetted for use of drugs and narcotics.

The police say they are high alert during the Eid holidays in Lahore and vowed strict action against all those invovled in illegal and unlawful activities in the city.