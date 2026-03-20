Pakistan rejects unilateral suspension of Indus Waters Treaty at UN

NEW YORK – Pakistan has stated at the United Nations that the Indus Waters Treaty contains no provision allowing its unilateral suspension, modification, or abeyance.

Responding to remarks by the Indian representative, Pakistan’s Second Secretary to the UN, Aleena Majeed, said that the Court of Arbitration, in its 2025 supplemental award, had affirmed that its jurisdiction remains intact.

She noted that the award confirmed the treaty remains fully in force, its dispute resolution mechanisms are binding, and no party has the legal authority to unilaterally suspend or render it inoperative.

Majeed urged India to immediately return to full implementation of the treaty.

She also rejected what she termed as baseless allegations made by the Indian side regarding terrorism, stating that such claims are an attempt to deflect attention.

She alleged that India has been involved in sponsoring terrorism across borders, carrying out state actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and engaging in a global campaign targeting individuals abroad, including in North America.

The Pakistani diplomat further claimed that there is credible evidence linking India to the support of militant groups, including the TTP, Fitna al Khwarij, BLA, and Fitna al Hindustan, which she said have carried out attacks in Pakistan causing significant loss of life.