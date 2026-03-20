Top 3 family destinations in Islamabad for Eidul Fitr 2026

ISLAMABAD – Authorities have declared Lake View Park, Daman-e-Koh, and Shakarparian/Monument in Islamabad as family-only parks for all three days of Eidul Fitr 2026.

Islamabad is gearing up for Eidul Fitr 2026 with special arrangements for families. Authorities have announced that these three locations will be designated as family-only parks throughout the three days of the festival.

These parks are expected to become the top destinations for families seeking a safe and enjoyable environment to celebrate Eid together.

Entry for vehicles and motorcycles will be restricted, allowing visitors to enjoy a peaceful and family-friendly atmosphere.

Officials have urged citizens to follow park guidelines and traffic advisories to ensure a smooth experience. With these measures in place, families can look forward to a fun and memorable Eid outing in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, special teams from Islamabad Traffic Police will be deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow across roads, markets, and recreational areas during Chand Raat and Eid.

Efforts will also focus on preventing reckless driving and one-wheeling.

Chief Traffic Officer Captain R. Hamza Humayun chaired an important meeting with traffic officials to review preparations for the festival. Traffic officers will be stationed at help desks in markets to assist citizens, and full traffic management will be maintained during Eid prayers to ensure safety and convenience for all.