South Africa to tour Pakistan for Tests after four years

LAHORE – The South African cricket team is set to play a Test series in Pakistan for the first time in more than four years, with a proposed schedule for matches across all formats now under discussion.

The sources said that the opening Test will be staged at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

The limited-overs leg will begin in Rawalpindi on October 28 with the first ODI. The remaining two ODIs are scheduled for Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on October 31 and November 2, marking the return of international cricket to the city after a long gap.

The T20I series is expected to start on November 5 in Multan, with the last two matches to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on November 8 and 9.

A South African delegation recently visited Pakistan to review security and logistical arrangements before final approval of the tour. However, the delegation did not inspect Multan, raising doubts over its chances of hosting a match.

The officials clarified that the schedule is not yet final and remains subject to confirmation after discussions between the two boards. Changes in venues and dates are possible, they added.

Earlier this month, South Africa’s women’s team was also scheduled to play three T20Is in Pakistan.

The Proteas last toured Pakistan in January–February 2021 under Quinton de Kock’s captaincy, when they suffered a whitewash in the Test series and lost 1–2 in T20Is.

The Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium was earlier set to host two T20Is against Bangladesh in May after 17 years but the fixtures were shifted to Lahore due to the rescheduling of Pakistan Super League matches.